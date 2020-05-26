Melania Trump désarçonnée by an allusion to its 50 years : homage or perfidy ?

No need to convince them to maintain social distancing, this April 22. In the gardens of the White House, where they were celebrating Earth Day with their spouses in front of a handful of journalists and photographers, these two haven’t had any trouble to retain gestures of sympathy. Worse, Karen Pence, the wife of vice-president Mike Pence, could well have fired a small arrow murders the destination of Melania Trumpthat, despite a negative test at Covid-19, had not appeared alongside her husband Donald since march 10.

Gathered to plant a tree, the two women had to share a shovel. As noticed by the Daily Mailat the time of entering the tool, Karen Pence has thought good to drop a “happy birthday to the passage” the First Lady, who celebrates its 50 years this Sunday, April 26. Caught short, and devoid of a mask, an accessory of which it is yet the promotion was contrary to the positions the more libertarian of her husband, Melania Trump had no choice other than to respond to him with a brief “thank you”. While one of his recent messages on Twitter has sparked controversy, no question of reviving the rumour of a quarrel between her and the “Second lady”.

Imago / Panoramic / Bestimage

“A relationship is chilly and distant”

Between Karen Pence and Melania Trump, little affinityyet. According to Kate Bennett, a correspondent for CNN and author of Free, Melania : the unauthorized biographythe two women have “a relationship is chilly and distant”. In his amazing survey output in the beginning of the year, the journalist recalls in particular tensions surfaced in the context of a move to Texasafter the passage of hurricane Harvey, at the end of the summer of 2017. In full flight, Kate Benett note that Karen Pence is not traveling in the same space as Melania Trump. The “Second lady” is sitting with the aid camps and the reporters, while the First Lady is protected from prying eyes.

She refused to join the wife of Donald Trump, or has she not been invited? Kate Benett note thatupon their arrival, Melania Trump also takes a perverse pleasure yards to the wife of Mike Pence, a lot more small and floor of flatswhile she usually makes the effort not to put shoes dizzying to the side of a guest less spoiled by the nature. This kind of incident “comical” happen again in April 2019, as they appear in North Carolina.

Very discreet and a major splash among watch to invest politically, Melania Trump tasted little appetite to Karen Pence for the media, how to invest in the next presidential campaign under the admiring glances of Donald Trump… or even to justify this involvement. “I just feel like my part of the job”confided even the wife of Mike Pence last January, travelling in the State of Indiana. Follow his eyes… The wife of Donald Trump, she prefers to be confined behind the bars and the walls of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. She has her own room, and there she meets an other Donald that the one who belches and threat.

Photo credits : Imago / Panoramic / Bestimage