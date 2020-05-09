Melania Trump dodge (yet) a kiss from her husband… this gesture very commented after a week trying

Donald Trump comes to live one of the weeks most important of his political career. After months of investigation and hearings, the u.s. Senate, a republican majority was saved from the impeachment proceedings that he was subjected to. Paid, the successor to Barack Obama chose to celebrate his victory in the company of his most loyal supporters. He has organized a speech in the East Room of the White House in front of an audience consisting of close friends and family members. Carried away by his good mood, the american president has sought to embrace his wife. At the last moment, Melania Trump has preferred to look away, forcing the lips of her husband to file their kiss on her cheek. The reactions mockers did not wait in line. Such moments of solitude, the presidential couple has already used the public in recent years.

The small voltages within the couple Trump began to filter into the press even before the arrival to power of the republican candidate, in January 2017. Since, they have been more and more apparent. Thus, from the me of may 2017, the media is fixated on a scene not very common. At its exit from Air Force One, during a visit to Israel, Donald Trump tries to take the hand of his wife in his. The first lady the regrowth openly. A scene repeated almost identically in the following year, during a visit to the couple Macron at the White House. As soon as he should try his hand at a demonstration of affection in public, the head of State seems to cause discomfort, even when the scene has been prepared in advance by its teams of communicators. The proof the may 12, 2019, on the occasion of the mothers day us, when a kiss with his wife was staged in front of the journalists gathered on the lawn of the White House. The lack of complicity between the two spouses was so obvious that an expert in body language told of their exchange: “It’s more like a kiss between friends or between colleagues“.

Did Melania Trump just swerve Donald’s kiss while he broke his silence on his #impeachment acquittal? https://t.co/5cXqyO1Nio — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) February 7, 2020

