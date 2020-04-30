Melania Trump dodge (yet) a kiss in public from her husband Donald Trump : Femme Actuelle Le MAG

With Donald and Melania Trump, it is far from the beautiful romantic comedy. What happens in the intimacy of the couple Trump, once the doors closed ? It is said of them that they make room, already since years. In the biography “unauthorized“the journalist Kate Bennett, entitled Free Melaniait was claimed as well as Melania and Donald Trump not shared the same bed… or the same address. The reporter CNN stated that Melania Trump was “room to share“. The 45th president of the United States, who sleeps a floor below the ex-model, would also have to actually install a lock on his door. In public, this is hardly better : repeatedly, Melania Trump dodged gestures and displays of affection from her husband. He tries to take her hand, she rebuffs him (a scene that did not arrive only once), tries to kiss her, she escapes… A small sequence causing a general malaise that comes from breed Thursday, February 6, 2020.

“I want to apologize to my family”

The 45th u.s. president, who had just been acquitted by the Senate Wednesday, February 5, – charges of abuse of power and obstruction in Congress leveled against him -has given a speech at a press conference at the White House in the aftermath. At his side, the ex-model and mother of his youngest son Barron Melania Trump. Without a doubt, excited by what he sees as a victory, the head of State has tried to kiss his wife after helping her get up on stage, but the First lady has turned the head. Result : the fuck happened on the plays, as reported by the Daily Mail. Discomfort, therefore, all the more that Donald Trump took advantage of this speech to apologize to his own family. “I just wanted to thank my family for supporting me until the end”, he said. “I want to apologize to my family for having forced them to support this dirty business, initiated by persons who are genuinely evil and sick. Ivanka is here, my son, and my entire family. And that includes Barron.”

