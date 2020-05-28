Melania Trump : elegant in a coat Gucci at the exorbitant price

PHOTOS. On the occasion of Memorial Day on may 25, Melania Trump wore a white cloak of the Gucci brand. A room elegant and trendy, and that cost him a tidy sum.

Nothing is too good for Melania Trump. Since the election of her husband Donald at the White House, the ex-model has built up an image of First Lady committed to the protection of childhood, with its initiative to Be Best in the fight against cyber-bullying, but also, First Lady at the forefront of trends, with a certain taste for the outfits out of your price range. And she was not going to change its habits on the occasion of the Memorial Day. On the 25th of may, the president of the United States and his wife travelled to Baltimore to pay tribute to the american soldiers who died in combat.

For the occasion, while Donald Trump was his usual wearing a navy blue suit and his red tie, his wife she had put on a long white cloak of the Gucci brand. A stylish piece with its golden buttons and detailing on the pockets, which will cost not less than 3500 dollars, as specified by the reporter Laurence Haïm on Twitter. A tidy sum of money that will surely contribute to an annual balance sheet once more astronomical for the wardrobe of the First Lady, like that of the previous year, which had reached no less than 170 000 euros, excluding the required non-identified prices of which have not been found.

Melania Trump puts the hand to the wallet for her outfits

But if the wardrobe Melania Trump chock-full of pieces from the collections of the largest brands of ready-to-wear and very luxurious, many of them French, as it happens, the american taxpayer does not spend a dime for this. “Melania pays for all her own clothes”, had thus assured his spokesperson Hollywood Reporterthat stated, however, that as many of the First Lady, the ex-model could benefit from some discounts from certain brands, thus giving them a little advertising. The giving giving to, which can thus maintain its elegance without breaking the bank.

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news