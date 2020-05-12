Melania Trump étrillée : his tastes in decor are not unanimously

The white House was in need of a serious refresh. Melania Trump took up the role of lady of the house very much at heart and to herself supervised the work the Blue room, the Red room and the Green room. Furniture have been restored, curtains updated and a new wallpaper installed in order to restore a youthful look to these three parts the historical. Stewart McLaurinthe president of the White House Historical Association, told the Time as the years had altered the sheen of the upholstery and that the white House had to always be impeccable : “These rooms must always look perfect and when they are really worn, it is necessary to make this work“.

The intention of the wife of Donald Trump was so perfectly commendable, but the work done have not really received the support of the americans who have been many to criticize the tastes of the first lady in terms of deco. On twitter, users were not tender. “It looks like a palace Russian“commented one of them, “It’s ugly and vulgar“added another. A snub to the first lady, who is heavily invested in these renovations and it is now to have modeled the decor of the white House on Downton Abbey !

Fortunately, some of the comments have been more measured, and have pointed to the quality of the improvements made and defended Melania Trump, who criticized the choice of a brilliant red. As a user, this piece has actually always been red. It is the same since 1845 ! Now that that is said.

Omg nothing new about each president giving makeovers to the White House but this is ugly celeste m rice (@CelesteMRice) September 17, 2019

