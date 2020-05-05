Melania Trump finally listened ? Donald Trump gives in on a point

After a time assimilated the coronavirus Covid-19 with a flu and called the Americans, has to disregard the confinement, Donald Trump appears to be aware of the severity of the epidemic. If he refused until then, categorically, to wear a maskthe american president reportedly recently changed her mind. Asked about his trip to Arizona planned for next week, the head of State has demonstrated a certain pragmatism. “I don’t have a problem with wearing a mask”, he confided, before to qualify his remarks, “I will do according to the weather“.

“I don’t know, I’m supposed to take the word. I really don’t know. Is it that I can speak with a mask on ?“asked Donald Trump, reports the information string abc. A volte-face that would not be unrelated to the recent pronouncements of the First lady. Against the advice of her husband, Melania Trump, tested negative on two occasions at Covid-19, was recently asked on Twitter “to take seriously the social distancing and the wearing of the mask“, not hesitating to show the example.

The presidential couple, welded to the face of the pandemic ?

While the suspicions of tensions within the couple, who made separate rooms, multiply, Donald Trump seems to finally, and against all odds, listen to the opinions of Melania Trump. A support without a doubt welcomed by the mother of Barron which sent to the front by the White House since the beginning of the health crisis, has faced criticism always more numerous.

