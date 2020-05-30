Melania Trump fires an uproar after tweeting very inappropriate

This is not the first time that the position of Melania Trump denotes with that of her husband Donald Trump. But this time, internet users seem to be reluctant to spare the First lady although she tries to play the card of appeasement after the scenes of violence seen in the United States. A chaos caused by the death of an African-American, George Floyd, during an interpellation muscled. “Our country allows for peaceful protests, but there is no reason to use violence. I have seen our citizens to unify and take care of each other in the face of the crisis of the Covid-19 and we can’t stop now. My most sincere condolences to the family of George Floyd. As a nation, we must focus on peace, prayers and healing “, she wrote.

A speech of peace, which denotes strongly with the remarks of her husband, Donald Trump, calling to shoot the protesters. A tweet censored by the social network itself as “glorifying violence “. “I can’t watch all of this happen without doing anything. A total lack of leadership. If the very low mayor of the radical left, Jacob Frey, don pulled himself together not to regain control of the city, I will send the national guard to do the job properly “had written Donald Trump, whose bank details have recently been revealed, before adding : “These rogue dishonor the memory of George Floyd and I will not let this happen. I just exchange with the governor, Tim Walz, and him have assured that the army was at his disposal. In case of difficulties, we will take back the control but if looting starts, then the shots too “. A second tweet then censored for non-compliance with the rules of Twitter.

A tweet censored… but still visible

Nevertheless, this publication is still accessible and has not been removed. “At Twitter, we take measures against Tweets that violate our rules. However, we recognize that it may sometimes be in the public interest to allow users to see Tweets which, otherwise, would be deleted. We consider that the content is of public interest if it contributes directly to the understanding or discussion of a subject of public interest.”, indicates the social network to justify the simple censorship of tweets from political figures to the inverse of those written by ordinary people. This is a difference in tone between the two spouses which should still not be closer to…

Our country allows for peaceful protests, but there is no reason for violence. I’ve seen our citizens unify & take care of one another through COVID19 & we can’t stop now. My deepest condolences to the family of George Floyd. As a nation, let’s focus on peace, prayers & healing. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 29, 2020

….These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control purpose, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

