Melania Trump first in line to help her husband

Melania Trump multiplies the messages of support and empathy to the american people since the amplification of the crisis of the sars coronavirus. The First Lady has already taken the floor several times to reassure and to testify of his empathy towards all those who were already affected by the virus. An attitude which contrasts and compensates for the shortcomings of her husband, Donald Trump, who has delayed taking the health crisis seriously, refusing for a long time to test and put the United States in quarantine.

Melania Trump has realized that the time was serious and, very early on, rebiffée, objecting publicly to her husband in advocating the gestures barriers. But now that the coronavirus is more than 22, 000 deaths in the United States, Donald Trump has changed his mind, and he, too, understood the urgency of the fight against the coronavirus, it is more real support. A winning strategy for the First Lady, who proves to be an astute politician. Even though, some of his videos, especially the most educational on the coronavirus, accused of being sometimes a little surjouées are mocked by internet users.

After weeks controversial Donald Trump has taken the crisis seriously and even do test a second time to the coronavirus. The couple is as well, more welded than ever before, while many rumors of misunderstanding circulating about them. Confined in the family at the White Housethey need to face, like many parents, the anxiety of their child during this period of unprecedented containment. Donald Trump has recently shared that their son Barron was not very happy and had a hard confinement. A global crisis that is decidedly everyone.

Photo credits : Backgrid USA / Bestimage