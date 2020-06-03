Melania Trump forced to smile by Donald Trump : this new video which makes the buzz

A week after the death of George Floyd, an African-american who died during an arrest police in Minneapolis, the riots are continuing in the United States. That does not seem to particularly worry about Donald Trump, who although forced to take refuge in his bunker on 29 may last year for security reasons, has not upset her agenda. This Tuesday, June 2, and it is all smiles as the president visited the shrine dedicated to pope John Paul II in Washington… in contrast to Melania Trump, who, on the closed face, has quickly been recalled to the order.

While the presidential couple was posing in front of the cameras, Donald Trump, visibly unnerved by the expressionless air of his wife, has not failed to notify him. “Is it that you can smile please“him , he slipped. What the First lady, who confronts openly the head of State, responded by outlining a slight grimace. A sequence of staggering which has put the social networks in an uproar.

Trump asking her to smile in front of press.

The silent rebellion of Melania pic.twitter.com/HpOvf8D6Kg — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) June 2, 2020

A rebellion silent ?

If many people are amused by the behavior of the mother of Barron, comparing it in particular to its attitude much more warm to Justin Trudeau, some have also seen a sign of contempt for the First lady to Donald Trump and his politicalespecially controversial in recent days. The CNN journalist Tancredi Palmeri even equates this moment “a rebellion silent“from Melania, who, by his expression, attempting to show Americans that she did not share the political views of her husband.

