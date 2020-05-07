Melania Trump has lived a generous Valentine’s day : “This is my precious tradition “

For the third year in a row, Melania Trump has spent Valentine’s day this Friday 14 February, with children in the hospital. The wife of Donald Trump was made to the Children’s Inn in Bethesda, Maryland. On Twitter, Melania Trump commented on his visit to the establishment : “It’s become one of my precious traditions (…) It was a wonderful day to share love and kindness with these warriors”, she wrote, referring to the young patients.

During this famous day, Melania Trump – who hasn’t left his trench coat in leather – decorated cakes with the children. One of them, Thai, gave him a bouquet of roses and another child, Amana, and was offered a lovely setting. In exchange, the two children had hugs and the promise that these gifts will be on display in his office at the White House.

The children were thrilled to meet the First lady. “Few people have the opportunity. We talked about the decoration of the cookies and the White House, and the number of rooms that are inside”says Lucy, 11 years old, not a little proud of this day. Since the election of her husband, Donald Trump, Melanie Trump, via its initiative “Be the Best”, intends to improve the well-being of children. A cause that is particularly close to heart, but it is sometimes hard to defend. Last November, nearly 200 people were displaced in front of the Boston city hospital that she had visited to protest against the immigration policy of her husband. “Children who are ill need doctors, and not to be deported”, could be read on the placards.

Spending time at @TheChildrensInn with the inspiring & beautiful children of @NIH it #ValentinesDay has become a treasured tradition of mine. It was a wonderful day to share love & kindness with these strong warriors! pic.twitter.com/eJrRekWSw3 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 14, 2020

Credits photos : Bestimage