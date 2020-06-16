Melania Trump has renegotiated his contract of marriage prior to his arrival at the White House

It was a well-kept secret since the coming to power of Donald Trump. Following his election in 2016, 45and the president of the united States had set up their baggage to the White House without his wife Melania Trump. Several rumours were then run on the real reason for the delay in the ignition. In The Art of Business : The untold Story of Melaniathe journalist of the Washington Post Mary Jordan reveals that Melania Trump has voluntarily delayed his arrival to the White House to use it as a lever to renegotiate the terms of their marriage contract.

The american journal, which had access to the manuscript, published the good leaves. “The future first lady had a need to relax and change your financial arrangement with Donald Trump,” says the Washington Post. According to Mary Jordan, the marriage contract of departure was not generous enough, and not financially provide for his future.

Explanations suspect

Officially, the White House had been given as explanations that Melania Trump had delayed his arrival in order not to disrupt the educational attainment of Barron, the son of the couple, in New York. Some media have suggested that the tensions that existed between Donald and Melania Trump. The criticisms that have been raised about the cost to ensure the safety of the First Lady.

To write his book, the journalist of the Washington Post has conducted nearly a hundred interviews with personalities who have worked with Melania Trump. Chronicles the life of the third wife of Donald Trump, from his childhood in Slovenia upon arrival to the White House. Often considered shy and withdrawn decisions of her husband, she is here described as a strong personality, whose thirst for power is not far from that of the american billionaire.