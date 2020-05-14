Melania Trump, her bare legs obsess photographers : these pictures that are about

It is not uncommon for Melania Trump to do the talking for her choice of outfits. On Wednesday 12 February, she and her husband have welcomed Lenin Moreno, the president of Ecuador, and his wife for a meeting that was held at the White House. If Donald Trump has opted for a classic attire with a long coat and a black trouser assorted – the only fantasy being his red tie – the First lady has done a choice that is more controversial wearing a pencil skirt in python perforated, signed by the Italian house of Salvatore Ferragamo. If the piece has, unsurprisingly, been talking to them, another detail has not escaped the notice of journalists : the legs of Melania Trump. As evidenced by several shots revealed by The Daily Mail this Thursday, the 13th of February, the photographers present at the White House appear to have made a fixette on the legs long-limbed of the First lady.

Photos taken by news agencies AFP and Reuters had, in fact, highlighted the effortless charm of Melania Trump. The images have been taken of profile, then as the wife of Donald Trump stood patiently sitting in a couch located in the oval office, alongside the president of the United States, which was in the middle of a meeting with his ecuadorian counterpart. At each of his public appearances, it is well-known, the First lady of the United States looks after its image, wearing uniforms signed by the greatest creators. Of classic looks to the most sexy, Melania Trump dares.

The one that has evolved as a fashion model in a previous life is aware that his legs are an asset. And she plays. This is not trivial if it is regular pencil skirts… more to destabilize the photographers with its physical attributes, the mother of Barron would also be a heady fragrance, of which nobody knows the name, but that would have the power tobewitch those around her… When Melania Trump made his arrival somewhere, so it is impossible to miss. A true femme fatale !

