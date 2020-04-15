Melania Trump : his educational video against the coronavirus mocked by internet users

While Donald Trump refuses to wear the mask, his wife, Melania Trump, in fact, the promotion on social networks.In a video posted on Twitter, the First Lady explains that it is recommended “people wear gauze masks in public in public places where the measures of social distancing may be difficult to maintain“. It has announced that it is possible to obtain in the “grocery stores and pharmacies“but he did not “not replace the importance of social distancing“. In another publication, Melania Trump gate itself as a mask on his face to encourage the Americans to do the same.

If this message proves that the First Lady wants to invest in the fight against the Covid-19, the message itself has been mocked by internet users, his video mocked. Some Twitter users take it to Melania Trump to blame for the inaction of her husband president.“Your husband is responsible for the spread and the loss of american lives. Get out of the city“wrote a user. Another implores the First Lady to put a “mask on her husband“.

Credibility and old controversy

Some tweeters denounced the lack of credibility of Melania Trump when others just post pictures of Melania Trump wearing his jacket “I Really Don’t Care, Do You”. This jacket, she had worn during a visit to the undocumented children at the mexican border in 2018 and it had created a controversy in the United States while the focus was on the migration policy of her husband Donald Trump.

Melania Trump, in any case, trying to do his best to raise the awareness of the population of the u.s. gestures barriers and to bring its stone to the edifice in the fight against the sars coronavirus. This is the mission entrusted to it by the White House. The First Lady has been commissioned to communicate the best ways to protect them from the virus and protect the most vulnerable people also.

As the CDC continued to study the spread of the COVID-19, they recommend people wear cloth face coverings in public settings where social distancing measures can be difficult to maintain. Remember, this does not replace the importance of social distancing. pic.twitter.com/eF3o33CUVS — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 9, 2020

