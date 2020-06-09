Melania Trump : his favorite series is laugh out loud users

Melania Trump has agreed to discuss his taste in TV with a reporter for the New York Times. The First Lady has revealed that she was a fan of How to Get Away With Murder, a series in which a lawyer finds himself in a murder story. The revelation makes the happiness of internet users.

We now know a little more about the tastes of Melania Trump. The wife of the president of the United States spoke with a journalist from the New York Times and she has made some confessions on his television program favorites. The First Lady and mom of Barron would be a big fan of the series How to get away with murder which is aired on ABC, but also of the series Empire programmed by the Fox.

The New York Times reports that Melania Trump loves watching the show about a lawyer and his students caught in cover-ups of murders, as well as on the drama in the Fox Empire. “Melania Trump me has recently said that his favorite show was How to Get Away With Murder. I love the fact that the First Lady is a fan of this series in which a lawyer finds himself in funny stories. She looks too much like the series, but not at all the reality tv since she didn’t speak,” revealed the journalist Katie Rogers in his article.

Social networks in the boil

This confidence Melania Trump made the happiness of the people who have not failed to play the card of the mockery. Many make a connection between the private life of this fan of clothes and the title of the series. How to get away with murder means “How to escape a conviction for murder” which was a lot of fun the social networks that are not lacking in imagination. Twitter has even reacted: “We trust in you Melania” and that message has been liked hundreds of times in a few days.