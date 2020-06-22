Melania Trump : his message for the feast of the parents do not pass

On the Canvas, Melania Trump knows no respite. If it is sometimes controversial due to their costumes, some people say that the First Lady, transmits messages that are controversial with the assistance of her clothing, the former model, it is also strongly criticized on his Twitter accountthe image of her husband, Donald Trump, who has made his social network of your choice. And it should be said that your beloved does not solve anything, because, while the united States recorded 2 956 324 cases positive for the coronavirus (and 121 766 dead)the mother of Barron Trump is doing everything possible to resolve the numerous errors of the successor of Barack Obama. The efforts that are sometimes not valued at fair value. This Sunday, June 21, Melania Trump probably hoped to be able to celebrate the feast of the Parents with the calm. On his Twitter account, the first lady of the united States, therefore, has sent a touching message as a tribute to the parents.

“Today we celebrate all the parents for your love, your dedication and your wisdom in order to guide our youth to help them succeed and grow. Happy father’s day“as you can read. A simple message which quickly ulcerated to the internet. These latter are mounted in the niche, enthusiast to criticise, once more, Donald Trump and his wife. With the same, the tenant of the White House in the first line. A surfer has been challenged by claiming that it is “a parent who is not going to change the diaper or difficult to soothe a baby”. And remember, then, the ex-lover assumes the head of State, Stormy Daniels. Anonymous, I came up with so much virulence. “I challenge you to post a picture of Donald Trump with Barron. You are not going to do that because Trump don’t know what it is to be a parent and loving your children“, “Donald Trump says that the men who take care of their children act “like a woman”“have commented on these users.

Today, we celebrate all the parents for their love, dedication and the wisdom to guide our young people to help them succeed and grow. Happy #FathersDay! pic.twitter.com/DYkFPeUTF6 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 21, 2020

Donald Trump, a “loving father”, but a little involved

It must be said that Donald Trump has never hidden that he was a father little more involved in the lives of their children. In 2005, when Melania Trump was pregnant with his child, the ex-real estate mogul had explained to the presenter Larry King that he was going to no dad chicken with their last child. “If you have money, it is ideal to have children. I’m not going to change the diapers. I’m not going to make the food. I don’t see it can never be the child“, he said. Declaration become a reality, since it does not cross that rarely teen in the halls of the White House. But in the couple he forms with his girlfriend, whom he married in 2005, it is not a source of conflict.

“I feed, I change, I play with him (…) and that I should”said Melania Trump after welcoming your baby. The same sound of the bell on the side of the ex-wife of Donald Trump, Ivana. If this last has confessed that the ex-star of the The Apprentice it was anything but a dad-cakeshe gave, however, things clear in his book of the baptized Elevate Trump. “He was a loving father, don’t get me wrong. And he was a good head of family”she wrote, “it is only when they were close to 18 years of age, he was able to communicate with them, because they could talk business.”

