Melania Trump : his phone call to Brigitte Macron in full pandemic

Between France and the United States, the relations are sometimes strained but during this pandemic coronavirus, the two countries together, as the unveiled the White House. This Friday, April 3, Melania Trump has made a phone call to Brigitte Macron to ensure the solidarity of his country. During this call, the wife of Donald Trump “reiterated more times than the United States were to the sides of the French, and is said to be optimistic about the ability of countries to overcome this difficult period together.”

Brigitte Macron and Melania Trump are very close by and every time they find themselves, they offer us beautiful moments of complicity. On the phone, they promised to stay in touch in the next few weeks to make a point about the health situation. Always is it that the mother of Barron Trump has presented its condolences to the wife of Emmanuel Macron “for those who have lost the life due to the coronavirus in France.”

The worst balance sheet in 24 hours

The day before, Melania Trump had already called his counterpart canadian Sophie Trudeau, the wife of the prime minister, Justin Trudeau, to take up his new (reassuring) after its contamination by the sars coronavirus. The reverse could be true in the next few weeks, as the balance sheet of the coronavirus worsens in the United States : in 24 hours, between Thursday and Friday evening, the country has recorded nearly 1,500 deaths from the coronavirus, which is the worst record in one day, registered in a country. The Covid-19 has already killed a total of approximately 7 400 people in the United States, more than in France.

For many weeks, Donald Trump has yet compared the coronavirus to a small flu, ignoring the passage of the means of prevention put in place in many countries. While the virus has made its appearance in the United States, the father of Ivanka, Tiffany, Eric, Donald Jr and Barron has done a volte-face and has finally taken seriously the threat to health. Face the wrath of his people, he rejected the blame on his son-in-law Jared Kushner which would have been badly advised on the steps to be taken in the face of such a crisis. The president of the United States is fortunately back on his early decisions, and did not hide that the coming weeks would be complicated.

Photo credit : Thibaud Moritz / Pool / Bestimage