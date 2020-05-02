Melania Trump : his shoes off of prices that are causing controversy

Donald and Melania Trump have welcomed the Greek Prime minister and his wife to the White House. Most political issues, these are the shoes of the first lady that were talking about.

Tuesday 7 January, the presidential couple american met with the first minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife, Mareva Grabowski. The meeting took place at the White House in Washington. While the international relations between Greece and the United States are not in good shape, a detail that is not not so trivial was the reaction of the internet users.

Fashion faux-pas

For this meeting, Melania Trump had indeed bet on two houses French for her clothes. Chic as usual, she wore a combination of long checkered black and white, signed Chanel, all tightened at the waist by a huge leather belt. To accessorize her outfit, the first lady has focused on a pair of boots with heels in suede, stopping at the ankle. Gorgeous, these creations signed Christian Louboutin, cost the modest sum of 1 254 euros ! Long and wavy hair and a smile to the lips, it didn’t seem to hinder the beautiful… As for the wife of the Greek Prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Mareva Grabowski, she had set her sights on a color combination of brown, it was topped with a black coat with belt. If Melania Trump has received the palm of the glamour, she has not received that of the diplomacy. To receive the representative of a country in serious crisis economic, the mother-in-law of Ivanka would indeed have been inspired to store in his dressing room its luxury rooms and low profile.