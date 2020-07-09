Melania Trump : his statue error burned, a research

The statue erected in the image of Melania Trump in Sevnica, Slovenia, was burned on the day of the national day of the american. An investigation has been opened by the local police.

That happened on the night of 4 to 5 July, to Sevnica ? The statue in the effigy of Melania Trump has been burned in the municipality of Sevnica, Slovenia, hometown of the First Lady. According to information from the BBC, the wooden statue had to be removed from its base after having been partially burned the day of the national day of the american, traditional, of 4 July. The work was commissioned to a local artisan for a conceptual artist, american, Brad Downeyand erected in the year 2019, carved in a tree trunk, with the objective of contributing to the debate about immigration in the united States. An investigation has been opened by the local police in order to in the light of the fire of criminal originand so find the arsonists.

Since the election of the Donald Trump in 2016, the city of Sevnica has received the attention suddenly. Products in the effigy of Melania Trump sold. So, before you erect a statue in his likeness, which had already created a cake “Melania”, but also the shoes, the White House, and the burgers of the president. A trend that does not seem to be in favor of all the people…

A statue ridiculed by the public

The statue, which was planted near a lake, was Melania Trump she wore a blue dress that reminds one that she wore for the swearing in of the president of the united States in 2017. But his face seemed to be very broken, without being able to distinguish any Melania Trump. “I can understand that the people think that do not correspond to the physics of the true Melania”it was defended by the year 2019 Brad Downey of the AFP, believing it was instead the result as “absolutely beautiful”. But in social networks, and the statue is more, in comparison with “a scarecrow for the birds” than any other thing. It remains to be seen if the main question has been affected by this statue that bears his likeness.

