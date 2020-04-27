Melania Trump humiliated : his bed would have welcomed the antics of Donald Trump and a mistress

When the cat’s away, the mice will play. The saying is particularly true in the case of Donald Trump. When his wife, Melania has the back turned, the american president does not make that policy. He took advantage of his free time to spend a few pleasant moments with some of his mistresses. The most lucky have even had the opportunity to visit him in his apartments in the Trump Tower and take, the time of a few hours, for the mistress of the place. And also to get pleasure in the bed of the latter, as shown in the book The Fixers two journalists Prize winners, Pullitzer, and whose our colleagues from People echo in this article.

Joe Palazzalo and Michael Rothfeld were investigated for two years to give birth The Fixers. A book which highlights two women in particular, Karen McDougal and Stormy Daniels, who say they have had sexual relations with Donald Trump. Of course, as was the case with many other young ladies before them, their silence has been scrupulously purchased by the latter and his numerous henchmen. But today, some of the details of the intimate life of the president of the United States resurface. Joe Palazzalo and Michael Rothfeld are back on the visits of Karen McDougal at the Trump Tower. “Donald Trump has shown a cupboard which contained the clothing and shoes of Melania. Karen McDougal was surprised to see how the kitchen was small in this huge penthouse. In addition, they have had sex in the room of Melania Trump“.

Because the presidential couple would be room to share in intimacy. Worse yet, the book of Joe Palazzalo and Michael Rothfeld reveals that Donald Trump would have arranged for that Karen McDougal becomes pregnant, making love with her without using contraception. The mistress favorite of the american president has finally put an end to his relationship with the latter in 2018, gnawed by guilt. The book does not say if Donald Trump, himself, is at ease with his conscience.

Credits photos : Bestimage