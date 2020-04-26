Melania Trump invisible : his entourage maintains the mystery about his health

This is not the first time that she disappears. In may 2018, it had already withdrawn from public life for an operation the kidney. Membership extreme the principle of social distancing, or confinement following a positive test result for coronavirusthis time? While the United States have closed their borders and are entitled to sanitary precautions of use, Melania Trump is no longer visiblereports the website of CNN.

After shaking hands, reckless, Donald Trump has insured shall be submitted to a test and just know that it was not stated positive for the coronavirus, which, in France, has hit the government. But as noted by our colleagues, no appearance of the First Lady since his appearance controversy at a rally in Virginiamarch 10. The wife of Donald Trump is merely a tweet recalling the caution in the midst of the epidemic, this Sunday,march 15, for single event.

With our lives changed dramatically, especially in the last few days, I encourage everyone to follow CDC guidelines. Social distancing at this time is very important! Visit https://t.co/macCwFXZiw for more information. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 15, 2020

This absence in front of the photographers and the cameras plot all the more that the First Lady has cancelled a dinner to raise funds for the presidential campaign of her husband, supposed to take place in Beverly Hills on march 18. It also appears surprising, to the extent that other First ladies of the united states had been able to mobilize in crisis episodes : Eleanor Roosevelt during the Great Depression, Laura Bush after the attacks of September 11,…

Requested, the circle of Melania Trump did not show more co-operative. “The White House has not responded to questions from CNN about the health of the First lady, his next message to the nation about the epidemic of the coronavirus or its movement”puts the american chain.

According to Kate Andersen Brower, contributor to CNN and author of First Women: The Grace and Power of America’s Modern First Ladies, Melania Trump, mother of a teenager almost 14 years and wife committed against the harassment, however, may find the opportunity to shine brightly : “Melania could inspire Eleanor Roosevelt and confide her fears, to her and her family, in order to help people to “overcome” the crisis, as Mrs Roosevelt had done to the radio after the attack on Pearl Harbor. His campaign to Be Best revolves mainly around children, she has the ideal vehicle to propose to the parents to discuss with their children, while many will be out of school for weeks.”

