Melania Trump is expressed, finally, on the coronavirus and becomes (again) the laughing stock of the web

Melania Trump had provoked the indignation of his fellow-citizens for his lack of action concerning the crisis of the sars coronavirus. Just released today, his message of public interest on the subject has prompted immediate criticism, directed toward her husband.

Melania Trump is out of the woods. The first lady of the United States is frequently criticized, no matter what she says or does… or doesn’t. Recently, the us citizens were waiting for him on the subject of the epidemic of the coronavirus that takes all the titles of the press and the concerns of personalities, institutions and the public. This time, it is his lack of consideration which earned him a reprimand. Donald Trump, who always called the COVID-19 “virus chinese“is also accused of inaction. On march 6, Melania Trump had shared images of his involvement in the renovation of the tennis court of the white House. This lack of tact blatant, in the midst of a crisis health had not failed, once again, to provoke the ire of internet users. This had not stopped there, because she had replicated : “I encourage all those who choose to be negative and to question my work at the white House, to take the time to contribute to something good and productive within their own communities.“Since then, the surfers were waiting at the turning point.

Melania Trump : the “robot” in charge of teaching the “beyond barriers”

Regularly criticised for his apparent coldness, and in particular to its president as a husband, Melania Trump has been chosen to be the ambassador of the gestures of “social distancing” via videos broadcast on television and on the networks. A choice that appeared to millions of internet users as an ironic fatal. In effect, his image of a robot, that dodge constantly gestures of affection from her husbandis now the one that sticks to the skin. It was stated in the introduction : “We’re not going to live forever. The children will return to school, people return to work (…) we will witness concerts and sporting events again”. After these words meant to be reassuring, she recommends that you keep the interactions via the “safe technology”. A phrase which has been the subject of hundreds of videos, memes and other jokes that have been made in response to this announcement, which is coming, in the tenth degree, is good news for users of social networks. Others, such as Rick Wilson, responded by the offensive way less comical. The political commentator has created controversy when he recommended to the first lady “to infect” (#BeInfected by VO) for making fun of his initiative #BeBest. During confinement, all his hobbies, the “Melania-bashing”, in fact, apparently a part of it !

I encourage everyone who chooses to be negative & question my work at the @WhiteHouse to take time and contribute something good & productive in their own communities. #BeBest https://t.co/03sx0rq2Nx — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 7, 2020

ALL I have seen this bot do is gently touch the Christmas ornaments in a cape and stare in a cape and pat the statues in a different cape and then changes her cape into a tough ass jacket. Fuck you — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 18, 2020

Stop the xenophobic fear-mongering. Be honest. Take responsibility. Do your job. https://t.co/nQ5aLVrpyb — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 18, 2020

@realDonaldTrump @FLOTUS @CNNPolitics Melania will read from a script and sound like a robot like she always does — she will probably steal from Michelle Obama like she always does — she’s a cross between Marie Antoinette and Leona Helmsley and Natasha Fatale … https://t.co/96VsU8R3RW — John J. Mesh (@Ohnjaye4) March 19, 2020

CNN: What does Rick Wilson have to do for you to take action? Calling half the country dumb, unable to read, do math & read maps wasn’t enough? Telling @FLOTUS to “Be Infected” in a time of crisis wasn’t enough? Other networks would have rightfully taken action. When will you? — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 19, 2020

Same chowderhead chuckling it up w/ Don Lemon over the “credulous rubes” @realDonaldTrump fans are-is now using social media to wish that @FLOTUS would contract the coronavirus. He proved not all noxious infections come in the form of viruses.https://t.co/AFWH1XbibY — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) March 19, 2020