Melania Trump is livid after a joke of very doubtful about their son Barron

Often criticized, Melania Trump rarely speaks in public, the growth of a criterion is unusual for a First Lady. But if there is an aspect in which the wife of the u.s. president do not let go no joke doubtfulit is his son Barron. At the age of 14 years, the teenager who leads an inconspicuous life, out of sight, appearing only rarely in the side of their parents. The young man, however, has often been the target of derogatory remarks. The last in date, the television presenter and american actor John Henson, who has broken a tweet in which he does not hesitate to challenge the paternity of Donald Trump. “I hope that Barron will be able to spend the day with your father“wrote the comedian on Twitter on the day of the feast of the parents.

Unacceptable for Melania Trump who immediately came up to the plate to assume the defense of your child. “Unfortunately, we continue to see the comments inappropriate and insensitive in the son of the president, “said Stephanie Grisham, head of cabinet and spokesperson of the First lady of the u.s., in a press release Washington Examiner and The Hill. “A minor must be protected, not allowed to grow without judgment or hatred of strangers and the media.”, in-she added.

Since the election of his father to the united States presidency in 2016, the teenager, on several occasions, she was teased and laughed at his shyness and various rumors. The most persistent being that Barron would be affected by autism. Videos and photos to the support, many commentators have interpreted the actions and behavior of the young woman as typical of this disorder. Of the charges that has always denounced Melania Trump.

