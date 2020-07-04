Melania Trump is not the love of Donald Trump ? These new revelations

Since the election of Donald Trump to the White House, not to miss a day (or almost) without the private life of the american president is the subject of study. The favorite topic of the tabloids ? His wedding with Melania Trump, who is said to be noted for many years. To such a point that the couple was going to separate rooms. And yet, the hairdresser for the First lady says that this is all fake. Lino Carbosiero says in the columns of the journal Evening Standard that Melania and Donald Trump are really in love to one another and very “soft” to one another. “I’ve seen them up close and they are so nice to each other and very close to “, he adds.

In addition, the hairdresser of Melania Trump denies the rumor that his boss, like her husband, Donald Trump, refuses to abuse their employees. An affirmation written in the book The Art of Your Offer : the untold Story of Melania Trump, Mary Jordan, published on Tuesday, June 16. “Our team members are well treated “he says, recalling a scene. “I was in a room of the house of the american ambassador and the president came very quickly in the immediate vicinity. The door was ajar, he saw me from far away and stood and came and said: “hello “.

“Melania Trump is very influential in the decisions of her husband “

About the account range from Donald Trump to Melania, Sean Spicer, the first director of communications at the presidency explained that the First lady had a great influence on the president. “Melania is in the shade, but very influential. It is not the type to say: “Hire this person, you dismissed this person’. But she made it known to the president what she thinks, and takes his opinion very seriously.” And Melania Trump was going to always get what she wants… like getting his sister to the status of a permanent resident in us, even as Donald Trump could harden its immigration policy ?

