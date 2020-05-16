Melania Trump kissed by Justin Trudeau… Donald Trump acknowledges that he is “handsome”

Melania Trump and Justin Trudeau are a kiss, while Donald Trump leaves the podium where the traditional photo of the G7 have just taken this Sunday, August 25. After the “First daughter” Ivanka Trump, who had stopped the international media by the looks she introduced to the canadian Prime minister in 2017, it is the turn of the First american Lady to react the internet, which are given to heart joy.

And even if Donald Trump, yet is very talkative on the social networks, has not reacted to this photo, it would appear that it did not please him. Anthony Scaramucci, who was his communications director for up to ten days by 2017, has revealed in an interview with the australian newspaper ABC what he thinks of his counterpart.

The former collaborator of the head of State didn’t go of dead hand : “The president Trump is very intimidated by Justin Trudeau, because this is a guy handsome and intelligentwhile Trump, it is this big blob of disgusting.“While the prime minister of australia Scott Morrison is about to meet with Donald Trump, he advises her to adopt the same posture as the head of the canadian State : “He is very intimidated by the appearance of this guy. And Justin Trudeau is a very, very smart to keep his distance from the president Trump.“The passage of Anthony Scaramucci the white House has lasted for ten days, but it was enough for the former protégé of the president to know to analyze the latter.

