Melania Trump missed : the surprising explanation of Donald Trump on his bunker

That happened on the night of Friday, may 29 ? While the tension is rising a notch in the american roads and that the clashes multiply after the death of George Floyd, Donald Trump has been placed at the shelter as the advance of journalists New York Times ? According to the renowned newspaper, the president of the United States would have been escorted into an underground bunker by the Secret Service, which ensures its protection. According to two sources concur that Donald Trump would have spent an hour in the bunker. What about Melania Trump and their son Barron ? The mystery remains. But according to several sources cited by CNN, they would have eventually also been guided to the bunker…

“Fake news !” was annoyed Donald Trump in a final tweet. In an interview given to Fox New Radio this Wednesday, June 3, strongly denies to have been placed at the shelter in a bunker safe. He ensured to have simply visited the site for… an inspection ! turns our confreres of the Paris. “It was during the day”said Donald Trump, stating that he had visited the scene to “a short time”. And explain again : “I’m down, I’ve looked at. It was during the day, there was problem”, before annoy information discoveries to the press “I read articles as if it had been a huge thing. There has never been a problem.”

Backgrid USA / Bestimage

Observation visit

Donald Trump has subsequently clarified that this was not the first time that he was in this bunker is secure. It would have made “two and a half times” according to his words. Passages are brief, which consisted, according to him, to observe the premises, but in no event to protect against a possible danger outside.

Photo credits : Backgrid USA / Bestimage