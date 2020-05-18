Melania Trump, mother worried for Barron, his 13 year old son

Their stay in Biarritz for the G7 – where Melania shone with a thousand lights – is already a distant memory, and the return to the fold has been violent to the couple Trumpfor both Donald that has made the news for bad reasons as for Melania that has been the target of all the criticism possible.

But in the midst of this mini-storm, the presidential couple american guard cape town. This Wednesday, 11 September, Donald Trump had met a few journalists to a speech improvised at the White House, during which it is exposed its new initiatives. A reform of the health system ? No, better. A new law on the control of firearms ? No, not worth it. The Trump have decided to fight against the vaping, a bad habit according to them, which has totally exploded among young american teens.

The White House said : “The administration Trump wants to ban the sale of most e-cigarettes are flavored, so that hundreds of people have been écœurées by mysterious diseases related to vaping”, an action initiated by the First Lady concerned for the health of those dear little blonde american.

Here’s video of Trump telling reporters today that “innocent children” are “coming home and they’re saying, ‘mom, I want to vape!'” pic.twitter.com/XwSrYboavZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2019

If this measure will certainly relieve Melania who was worried that his young son is 13 years old, Barronagain , it succumbs to the trend and breaks its little lungs pink, however, it is surprising to see, in a country where firearms are freely sold and make tens of thousands of deaths each year, what are the priorities of the couple Trump…

