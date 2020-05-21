Melania Trump, or the art of ridicule subtly Donald Trump

This Tuesday, December 31, Donald Trump slipped a few words for the new year reporters came to the interview near his home at Mar-a-Lago, Florida, where he spent the eve of new year’s eve in family. The american president took advantage of this time to hold about aggressive, who were going in the same direction as several of his tweets in the day. It has in particular threatened Iraq and Iran after the american embassy in Baghdad was stormed on Tuesday. Words have not failed to respond to his wife, Melania Trump.

Visibly pissed off, Donald Trump has compared the event of the day in another attack on a u.s. embassy. The Benghazi, Libya, in 2012, under the presidency of Barack Obama, who had made several deaths. And assured that this time, things would not take place in the same way. The one who will again be a candidate for the presidency of the United States this year, said that he did not want to declare war on Iran, which he holds responsible for this new attack, but that if this were to happen, it “wouldn’t last long”.

….Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities. They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat. Happy New Year! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

“This is not a warning, it is a threat. Happy new year !”he wrote on Twitter a few hours ago. After these declarations, a reporter asked Melania Trump his wish for the new year. The first lady responded : “Peace in the world”, with a big smile. A foot against the belligerent speech of her husband before. A subtle way to mark his disagreement with the ideas of her husband, and her overactive on Twitter.

