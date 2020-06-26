Melania Trump : plans for after the White House

Who really knows Melania Trump ? The sound of his voice is rare, and its appearances few and, since his arrival at the White House in 2016, the First Lady cultivates the mystery. With Donald Trump, who have not hidden many of the disagreements on political matters. Since the election of her husband to be the head of the united States, there was one thing that the mother of Baron is no exception to this: the mystery. Even now, his distinctive sign. Mary Jordan to sign the book The Art of Your Offeran unauthorized biography of the famous First lady that you have to disclose many secrets of the family in the clan of Victory.

Known worldwide for his wardrobe always perfect and some gestures very explicit to her husband, Melania Trump prepares for the future, if it is that he had to leave the white House in the case of the non-re-election of Donald Trump in the next presidential election. “There are a lot of things that I could do“is the biographer of CNN as reported the People of the web. And then add: “It is, in fact, very creative and very smart. I think that is widely underestimatedjust because it is silent.“

Bestimage

A secret project

According to Mary Jordan, Melania Trump might be able to use this new life to fulfill a set of other projects. “Always stay in the background. Once out of the White House, it will be interesting to see if some of the things that she explained, about the desire to own your own business, the design of things, become a reality“. Some of the revelations are far from being suitable for the clan Win. The president of the united states believes that Mary Jordan, his niece, does not comply with a confidentiality agreement. The book should come out on the 28th of July in the united States.

Credits of the photos : Bestimage