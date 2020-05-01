Melania Trump : revelations spicy about her relationship with Ivanka and Donald Trump

To spend Christmas eve, Melania and Donald Trump were surrounded by many of the guests at Mar-a-Lago, in Florida. Yet close advisor to his father, Ivanka Trump has not responded to this and went to Paris with her husband Jared Kushner. The First Lady has therefore not been bitten its role during this evening. Because during the many trips and official visits of the american president, his favourite daughter is most of the time to his side.

A presence that eclipse Melania Trump, and would have sometimes the gift of passion by encroaching on its not. Cultivating the discretion, the First lady would have done to pass on a message in a more subtle manner with his jacket khaki scope in June 2018. In the unauthorized biography Free, MelaniaKate Bennett, a correspondent for CNN at the White House, considers that the words written on his garment, addressed in reality to Ivanka Trump. “I thought, and I still believe, that the jacket was a message to Ivanka, and his nearly constant attempts to be part of the discussions concerning the administration”, explained the journalist, as reported in The Cut.

This strained relationship, Melania Trump the might hold also with Donald Trump. In public, the couple appears regularly in remote and leaves many questions about his agreement. In private, each would have separate rooms on two different floorsaccording to Kate Bennett. Information that agrees with that of the New York Times that said in a survey : “It has a separate bedroom from that of her husband and, when the two travel, they are staying in suites separated”. Often accused of playing a role with the us president, Melania Trump, who “be care what we think of it”, has recently blurred the tracks, exchanging a kiss with her husband after his speech at a ceremony on 20 December. Enough to silence the rumors ?

Credits photos : BestImage