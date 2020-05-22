Melania Trump : Robotic ? His last speech raises questions

Thursday 21 may 2020, the centers for disease control and prevention of diseases (CDC) identified more than 1.5 million cases of infection with the coronavirus and 93 061 died of the virus in the United States. Donald Trump and his government are strongly criticised for their handling of the health crisis. The us president can count on the support of his wife Melania Trump, who has sent a message of support to his fellow citizens… but suffers the ridicule of his tour !

Melania Trump has addressed Us this Thursday, may 21, 2020. In his remarks, the First Lady 50 years has had a special thought for the students, forced to adapt because of the closure of universities and private graduation ceremonies. She also urged them to continue to be cautious and gave them tips to take care during confinement.

“Take care of you, during the days and weeks to come. Take advantage of this time to read the book that you want to read. Practice your favourite sport or learn a new one, and help [aux tâches ménagères]at home. Make sure you stay in touch with your friends, and your families, and make sure that you be your best yousaid Melania Trump. This is one of the ways healthy and important that we can all easily accomplish, and they remind us that we will pass this period with patience, compassion and attention. This evening, be aware that the president [son mari, Donald Trump, NDLR] and me are with you during this very difficult period, and we continue to do all we can to support you. God bless you all, and God bless the United States of America.“