Melania Trump said to her maid : the strange, whimsical

Object of ridicule and scorn, Melania Trump does not end, however, it is more a source of fascination. The First lady of the united States of the plot to the point that Mary Jordan, a reporter from the Washington Post, decided to write a book about the old model of slovenian descent The Art of Business : The untold Story of Melania Trump. And the revelations that this winner of the Pulitzer prize-winning fact, they are more crispy, between the night where the First Lady has gone under the nose of her husband, or even the description of traits that are unknown to your character. In the course of his research, Mary Jordan has asked two old women of the family of the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster in New Jersey. And the two employees that detail the unusual habits of Melania Trump.

The latter lives a life as a hermit in this place of summer resort of the family Trump, from his days on the computer. Although described as “respectful” by the two women of the house, the First Lady ensures all of the same requirements are different. Therefore, employees from home cannot get to your apartment after you’ve put the latex gloves and shoe covers fabric blue. The wife of Donald Trump also requires that the “they left footprints perfect vacuum cleaner and that you do not touch the six candles with the scent of cinnamon near your computer”as the story goes, Sandra Diaz, a housekeeper who worked for the presidential couple between 2010 and 2013.

The rivalry with Ivanka Trump

Some tasks seem more difficult to get than others, such as the importance of the former employees. Therefore, clean the bathroom Melania Trump is a real challengethe First lady is a big fan of self-tanning. The two employees had “ensure that all traces (of the product) were removed from the white surfaces of the bathroom,”.

The house could also be a topic of discord in the bosom of the family Trump. Therefore, the First lady and Ivanka Trump, whose relationships are strained, you could participate in a battle more than a bit ridiculous. When Melania Trump was asked to be cleansed from their apartments, the daughter of Donald Trump demanded the same thing at the same time. Still, despite these requirements, the ex-employees interviewed maintain a good memories of the First lady of the united States, “that, despite the language barriers, and its stringent requirements, has always been treated with more respect.”

