CELEBRITIES

Melania Trump seeks school for her son Barron in Florida

Posted on

Some US media speculate that the first lady will separate from Donald Trump when the term ends.

Amid rumors that she intends to file for divorce from President Donald Trump when his term ends, according to the US press, First Lady Melania Trump has been busy looking for a school for her son Barron in Florida.

According to People magazine, the former model is in the state investigating local colleges, while accompanying the renovations of her huge apartment located within President Trump’s exclusive Mar-a-Lago club.

Nearby sources told People that she and her family plan to move into the Palm Beach, Florida mansion when they leave the White House at the end of their term on January 20.

“They are definitely renovating their apartment within the Mar-a-Lago Club to make it bigger, more modern, and more comfortable for use,” the informant told the magazine.

“Mar-a-Lago is iconic, a building that Trump was very proud to renovate when he bought it,” added the source. “It makes sense that he wants to be there and will make the mansion his home.”

Melania Trump has also been looking for schools in the area for the couple’s 14-year-old son Barron to attend classes as soon as the family leaves the White House.

“They searched all of Palm Beach County and neighboring Broward County for the right place. There are several options and will be decided soon, ”added the source.

The family moved from their primary address at Trump Tower in New York City to their Florida residence last year.

