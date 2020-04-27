Melania Trump sent to the front in order to reassure the Americans

In recent weeks, she had drawn the ire of the Americans. On several occasions, Melania Trump, who seemed to totally ignore the epidemic of coronavirus COVID-19had been derided by internet users. However, this Monday, the 9th march, the wife of Donald Trump would have it planted in full the beginning of the presidential campaign for fear of finding themselves confined with hundreds of people. The mother of Barron, without a doubt, more to reassure the Americans that the president, who again compared the virus to a flu, has been named to be one of the faces responsible for informing them.

The White House has announced that the First lady will share the best ways to protect themselves and to protect those most vulnerable to the virusreports Vanity Fair. These psas, aired at the national level in the framework of a partnership with the advertising Council and the major networks and media platforms, will also present a number of prominent researchers and their tips to fight against the spread of the epidemic.

A First lady’s controversial

These advertising campaigns should allow Melania Trump, humiliated by her husband and his mistress, to burnish his image among Americans. Regularly criticised for his choice, particularly in the areas of fashion, the former model had recently been attacked live on CNN by the author Kate Andersen Brower, a specialist in the White House, “The pandemic of sars coronavirus situation is distressing that we face, and the First Lady should do his job in this difficult period for the country. Its role should be to breathe in the warmth, the empathy and share useful information with children and parents“was insurgent” the expert. Recommendations that were finally heard.

