Melania Trump snob me by Anna Wintour : her friends shout in the scandal

If it was not on the front of the stage, alongside Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington or Linda Evangelista as“supermodel” 1990s, Melania Trump knows very well the world of fashion and modeling. This profession has even allowed to meet her husband present, Donald Trumpin 1998 or evidence a class that is timeless in its official release. But since she is the First Lady of the United States, the ex-top would be persona non grata magazine cover. And this, even the american magazine Vogue, specialized in fashion. A statement made by american actor (and very conservative) James Woods on Twitter, this Saturday, 8 February, who denounced “the party took shameless the liberal media mainstream”.

What to do to respond to the users, as reported The Independent, admirers of the mother of Barron Trump.“Absolutely unreasonable”, “she is the embodiment of class and grace, elegance and intelligence”, “they can’t bear that she is so beautiful and conservative”, have denounced the anonymous. And if Melania Trump is not going to be on the cover of US Vogueit is because Anna Wintour does not want her. Because, thehas editor-in-chief the legendary magazine believes that it is time to Vogue to take a position politically. “I do not think that this is a moment to not take a stand”, she recently said in an interview on the antenna of the CNN. And to add : “I think, as think those of us who work at Condé Nast [le groupe auquel appartient le magazine Vogue, ndlr], that you must defend what you believe in.”.

“The women that we believe in”

Before it, Michelle Obama – she would have plagiarized the speech – was the covergirl Vogue’s twelve-timeswhen she was still a tenant of the White House (during the two presidential terms of her husband, democrat and non-republican, Barack Obama). Still with CNN, Anna Wintour explained why it focused on personalities rather democratic than republican. “We present women in the magazine which we believe”she said. Choice what it stands for since the defeat of Hillary Clinton during the last presidential election. “We believe that women should have a leadership position and we intend to support them,”, was developing it as well. No luck for Melania Trump, who does not seem to hurt to be snob me. According to The Independent, the spokesperson of the ex-model Stephanie Grisham responded without turning to the words of Anna Wintour. According to her, the role of First Lady “is more important than a photo shoot and blankets superficial”.

If you need any further proof of the shameless bias of the liberal mainstream media, the most stunning First Lady in American history has never graced our nation’s major magazine style covers… @FLOTUS @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/qvL07hVdT9 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 8, 2020

