Melania Trump still derided : it expresses clearly his ras the bowl

Just like Brigitte Macron, the First lady often taclée by anonymous but also by some political personalities, Melania Trump is not immune to detractors. But if it does not usually respond explicitly, the First Lady has departed to his silence this Saturday 7 march, as reported by TMZ. In fact, on his Twitter account, the wife of Donald Trump unveiled a number of pictures of the construction of a “Tennis Clubhouse” at the White House, a tennis court funded by private funds. A project that was started in the month of October 2019. But in the thread of comments, this message has not had the desired effect. Because, the mom of Barron Trump is not expressed about the coronavirus, against which several political regimes are mobilizing.

The actress Mia Farrow, however, a number of reproaches to make to the First lady of the United States. “Twenty-nine people were killed by a tornado in Tennessee, the world shudders as a pandemic develops,”, she blasted. Two days after its publication, and the outcry it has provoked, Melania Trump replied. Instead of giving way to anger, she has been a part of his ras-le-bol, recalling that she supported a campaign to raise awareness of cyber-bullying and the consumption of drugs, called Be Best. “I encourage all those who choose to be negative and to question my work at the White House take the time to contribute to something good and productive in their own communities.”as one can read. Message accompanied by the hashtag “#BeBest”.

She is probably tired attacks and taunts that she is the target since her husband launched the race to the White House. When this is not his style of dress, which leads some to criticize it, what are its Christmas decorations which arouse tackles, teasing, and even insults. If it is the first time she speaks with so much clarity, Melania Trump was already out of its hinges. But only to save his son Barron tackling.

I encourage everyone who chooses to be negative & question my work at the @WhiteHouse to take time and contribute something good & productive in their own communities. #BeBest https://t.co/03sx0rq2Nx — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 7, 2020

