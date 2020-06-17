Melania Trump, “survivor” : your tactic to stay untouchable

Sneak into the life and past of Melania Trump, this is the face of a mountain. They are, however, many have tried to break through this First Lady that bothers me almost as much as it fascinates. Finally, the journalist Mary Jordan, who tells him “the hidden face” the wife of Donald Trump in an explosive new book, The Art of Your Offer. Far from the image of women as silent and docile that sticks to the skin of Melania Trump, she paints the portrait ofan independent womanvery influential, and willing to do anything to achieve his ends. A description for fierce, which has required months of work to Mary Jordan. It must be said that it is not easy to infiltrate the inner circle of Melania Trump, who makes a point of honor to remain untouchable and do not hesitate to use stratagems. Is in the repetition, the attitude mutique, abrupt breakage… The First Lady wishes to remain an enigma. For the sake of his work, the journalist has managed to get a hundred interviews with difficulty.

“She is intelligent, independent. She is going to decide what you want to do and what I don’t want to do”she wrote in particular. And what I don’t want to do ? Let your old friends, tarnishing his image. “I had a lot of problems to get answersrecalled the former winner of the prestigious Pulitzer prize. The Triumph, both of them, forcing people to sign non-disclosure agreements.” In the case of Melania Trump, the silence goes even further. “I quickly learned that she had asked the people who knew her when she was young, when she was a modelnot to talk about it”says the journalist of the Washington Post. A way so as not to be led to the exploration of the date. But through the words collected, Mary Jordan draws the portrait of a woman, who wishes to remain a myth. Thanks in part to his character, which enabled him to separate abruptly from his past, when he met Donald Trump.

Agency – Bestimage

Donald and Melania Trump, “fighters and survivors”

“Old slovenian friends have told me that they had never heard of him. Close friends during his years in New York, say the same of your arrival”says the journalist, surprised by how much mystery. Lover of freedom and independence, Melania Trump “as to move forward and not never see the back”. And this personality trait, she has found in the multi-millionaire that he met at a society event. “Both are warriors and survivors and those who are faithful to almost all the rest, writes the journalist in this new biography. Neither the public Donald or the very private Melania does not have many close friends. Their instincts infiltrates solo in his own marriage.” It is, therefore, the life of this mysterious woman, his Slovenia in light of its accession to the White House, that Mary Jordan has wanted to be interested. In front of omerta skillfully orchestrated by the First Lady “fascinating,”.

Credits of the photo : EXPRESS SYNDICATION / BESTIMAGE