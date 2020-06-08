Melania Trump : the new ‘ walk-to-nose with her husband at the tribute to George Floyd

Donald Trump and Melania are not on the same wavelength. While the tweets of the president of the United States of America throw oil on the fire already burning the riots triggered by the murder of George Floyd, those of the First Lady, on the contrary, are empathic and peaceful.

This Thursday, June 4, on Twitter, Melania Trump has continued to play the card of appeasement, with a thought, caring for the family of the victim and a pious wish: “While the memorial service of George Floyd is taking place today in Minneapolis, I present once again my sincere condolences to his family and his friends. I hope that our countries will meet in peace, and recover from these difficult times.”

As the Memorial Service for George Floyd takes place in Minneapolis today, I once again extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. It is my hope our country will come together in peace & heal from these challenging times. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 4, 2020

To unite the country and unite his people

Donald Trump continues to use the microblogging social network to split. There are chains together the calls to the military crackdownthe screams to force uppercase – “WE DO NOT BURN CHURCHES in THE UNITED STATES !”, “LAW AND ORDER !” and his famous “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN” – and targeted attacks against his opponent Joe Biden, and against the media left.

The two positions are radically opposed, question. Their public appearances are strained – as shown by the scene in the strained smile that lit the Canvas – and their strategies on the Internet are the opposite. Donald Trump closes in on himself more and more in its fight against the mob and sees his family break the bond. If he wants to unite the country in view of a potential re-election in November, it will also have to join his, those of his own camp.