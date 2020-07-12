Melania Trump, the queen of ice

The first lady of the united States behind a picture with pouting wife unhappy. Reserved, secret, fifty years of age, Melania Trump is a lot more evil than we think, suggests an unauthorized biography, which has just been published.

Poor Melania. Adorned with a spouse rude and unbearable, as evidenced by his refusal to hold his hand in public. As soon as the investiture of Donald Trump, on January 20, 2017, the internet users to make their butter of the image transmitted by the cameras from around the world, the brilliant smile, that she was disabled prior to darken instantly.

In the sequel, the hashtag #freemelania (the”Melania”) blooms on Twitter as well as on t-shirts. A story that many like to say, it seems unimaginable that anyone could inflict to have the current president as a life partner. And here appears “The Art of Business: The untold Story of Melania Trump”. The veteran politician, a journalist for the Washington Post, Mary Jordan was putting this vision is reductive, not to say chauvinist. Melania does not need to be freed, released from your kingdom of solitude.

The book title is a play on words in the best-seller “The Art of negotiation” (The art of negotiation, Ed. Archipode), which has established the reputation, in the 1990s, Trump as a business man rogue. According to Mary Jordan, who has investigated for five years, Melania would be much more influential than it seems.

The first few months of 2017, to the general surprise, he stays in New York. Officially that their son Barron, now of 14 years, ending the year at the private school on the Upper West Side. Behind the scenes, will re-negotiate the walk to the foot of his marriage contract. The White House, ok, but this is only under certain conditions, that she would step down from the glitz apartment-terrace of the Trump Tower.

That Melania has been obtained, it is including a financial guarantee for your child, assuring him of the same units in the empire of the Trump Organization that his half-brothers and half-sister of the elderly, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. The children of Ivana Trump are very involved in the business of real estate and policy of his father, Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner became advisors essential to the White House. The relations between the eldest daughter of the Donald – he has another daughter, Tiffany, from his second marriage – and Melania, which would have also obtained the guarantee to earn more money, in the case of divorce, it would be frigid. The little girl, so ambitious that some have already become the president, in turn, annoys his mother-in-law, who is nicknamed “the princess”. More young Ivanka at him, calling him “the portrait” as Melania speaks little.

Hide your powers, do not talk about it. Be careful, the secret will survive”, the song says. Melania has always been, in secret, discreet. But decided to. Mary Jordan points out how she has been able to adapt in favor of Donald, met in New York in 1998 and married in 2005 – it was then 35 years of age. To understand it, that has devoured 17 books, and vowed never to steal the center of attention. A former roommate in New York will make a summary of things this way: “[Melania] has always thought that if something had a very high price, this thing was excellent.”

Today, if Melania is really heard by her husband, that is called after each meeting, she is living her life and he yours. She has installed her parents in the White House. With Barron, he formed a quartet of states that speak slovenian, which désarçonne totally the secret services. And Donald Trump, “who complained to others that he has no idea what they are saying.” Your family is the only bond that has remained of his childhood in ex-Yugoslavia. She compared to her father, Viktor, who was a taxi driver, her husband. “They have the same values of family and hard work.”

Today, she did enjoy parents and sister from her life of privilege. Viktor and Amalija Knavs, ex-seamstress in a textile factory, and Agnes, who has his own apartment in the Trump Tower, have been naturalized in 2018. In complete control of the administration against immigration. Mary Jordan points out that the way that Melania was able to establish itself in the united States remains a mystery.

At the political level, observers are desperate to understand the first lady. During the campaign for the elections of 2016, he did not hesitate to throw oil on the fire of the persistent rumors, spread by her husband as by the ultra-right, according to which Barack Obama forged his birth certificate.

Has the White House, where First Ladies are dedicated traditionally to the unhappy childhood, she is the leader of the campaign “Be the Best” (“I Am the best”), which aims to tackle cyber-bullying and drug abuse. Efforts, ridiculed by the éructions verbal and insulting Donald Trump on Twitter. In 2018, the means of communication are lost in conjectures when, on a visit in Texas in a juvenile detention centre migrants, she wears a jacket with the words “I really don’t care, do u?” (“I don’t care for full, and you?”) A message, entrusted to sources from the White House, intended to Ivanka as a means of communication left.

Mary Jordan makes lifting a corner of the veil in Melania, both by those in the know are afraid to speak out and protects it. The White House has already denounced a lot of inventions. The publishing house Simon & Schuster drives the point home: in addition to the biography, she has just published the book accuser of the hawk, John Bolton, in short, a presidential adviser, and has been awarded by the justice of the right to publish another book that promises resounding, written by the niece of Donald. In the apartments of the White House, Melania zumba can be “not states of soul, not of torment, the feelings.”