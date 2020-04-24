Melania Trump : the state of health of the First Lady unveiled

While the epidemic of coronavirus COVID-19 is also spread in the United States, and that the governor of California has announced the containment of the general population of its state, the health of Melania Trump intrigued. Tested ten days ago, at the same time as her husband, the First lady had given no sign of life since his appearance controversy at a rally in Virginiamarch 10.

Maintaining the mystery, the White House had refused all solicitations to journalists about his state of health. Asked about this Monday, 23 march, Donald Trump and his advisors have finally agreed to raise the issue. “Ms. Trump has been tested on the same night that the President, as a precautionary measure. The test was negative“said Stephanie Grisham, spokesman and director of communications for the White House. Of about quickly confirmed by Donald Trump, “yes, it is going well“, said the president, reports the Daily Mail.

“Melania could be inspired by Eleanor Roosevelt”

Hit hard by the outbreak of coronavirus, Melania Trump was in a first time some of the blunders. However, the mother of Barron, himself terrorized by the virus, was quickly able to catch up. After you have cancelled one of his favorite moments at the White House, the First Lady has finally been sent to the front in order to reassure the Americans. According to Kate Andersen Brower, contributor to CNN and author of First Women: The Grace and Power of America’s Modern First Ladies, Melania Trump could even find the opportunity to shine brilliantly during this health crisis, drawing inspiration from Eleanor Roosevelt and confident“fears for her and her family, in order to help people to “overcome” the crisis, as Mrs Roosevelt had done to the radio after the attack of Pearl Harbor.”

