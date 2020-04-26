Melania Trump : the very specific application of the First lady for the clothes of the staff during his trip in India

The american President Donald Trump and his wife Melania will be in India, on 24 and 25 February next. For his coming, the First lady has given instructions about the dress code for women that will accompany them to New Delhi.

A journey of exception. Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump will be in India on 24 and 25 February next, at New Delhi as well as in the State of Gujarat, which is native to the indian Prime minister Narendra Modi, announced the White House on Monday the 10th of February last. It will be the first visit of the american President in the country. This visit comes within the framework of a trade agreement between India and the United States.

New Delhi, Melania Trump will be hosted by a group of a dozen womenin order to assist him in his stay. According to Financial Express, the First lady will be surrounded by a team of women who will be led by the police service of the country. And the group in question would have received instructions pretty special… The women in charge of accompanying Melania Trump reportedly received instructions to know “how to speak” to the wife of Donald Trump, reports the british version of The Express. And this is not all, the mother of Barron would also have given instructions to dress. All of the women would have been ordered to wear trousers and blazersin place of their uniform khaki regular.

100.000 trees and flowers planted

The arrival of the american President and his wife is an event. More than $ 63 million will be put in the visit of the presidential couple in the city of Ahmedabad. The money has been spent to clean up the roads, for cultural events and for the safety, according to the indian press. For the occasion, 100.000 trees and flowers will be plantedand dozens of roads will be improved. Upon their arrival, the presidential couple will visit a event: “Namaste Trump”or , in other words “Welcome To Trump” in Hindi, held at the Eden Gardens, a huge cricket stadium.

