Melania Trump : this distance imposed to his staff at the White House

No pass-right to Melania Trump, who has decided to follow to the letter the measures of social distancing imposed by the u.s. health authorities, in the framework of the fight against the spread of the coronavirus. While millions of Americans have been asked to stay home and that Donald Trump has warned the population in a recent speech that the next two weeks were going to be “very difficult“the First lady has thanked a large part of its staff, those whose presence was not deemed indispensable and who had the opportunity to work from home. For others, the rules are very clear : impossible to approach the spouses of presidential at least about two meters, so as not to risk contaminating them.

The employees who commute daily to the White House are also subject to a decision of daily temperature, before being able to start their working day. Claquemurée in his apartment, Melania Trump does not want to take any risk, ensuring its private kitchen is constantly stocked with food.

Invisible since the beginning of the pandemic

Confined with her son Barron, who is very concerned about the health crisis that crosses the country, but delighted to be able to dry the course, the First lady has been conspicuous by its absence since the beginning of the pandemic. So much so that some have come to wonder if she had not contracted the virus… in order To reassure the population about its health status, Melania Trump recently posted a video from the White House, where she has sent a message of hope to the attention of the Americans. A rare public appearance to put a stop to the rumors…

