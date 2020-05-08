Melania Trump : this friendship that she secretly maintained for three years

The First american Lady Melania Trump is often mocked and derided for its superficiality and its side inconsistent, but this information, unknown, unveiled by the DailyMail will probably make you change your opinion, if not a radical, at least substantially about the image that you can have the woman of Donald Trump.

Far from the image of the plague without a heart that it may convey, depending on his mood, Melania knows how to show kindness and empathy, and even give of his person, without even though there are cameras or cameras around ; that is to say, the sincerity of his approach. The information was revealed this Friday, December 6, while Melania Trump went to the national hospital for children Washington DC in order to bring joy and support in this time of celebration of the end of the year. During this annual visit during which Christmas stories are read to children, the First lady of 49 years has in particular reviewed Caoilinn McLane, a young patient of 18 years old suffering from leukemia. And the young woman to reveal that Melania had often visited in the past three years, and she had with her a relationship very friendly.

Invited for the first time in the hospital in 2016 as she came for the purpose of inaugurating a “Garden of Healing”, Melania was taken of affection for the young Caoilinn, then aged 15 years old and seriously ill, and has maintained a relationship discreet made visits to secret to the hospital and phone calls direct to the girl for three years. Now in remission, the teenager has left the hospital and lives in Virginia with her parents, but she was present this Friday, invited specially for the event, and was able to review Melania for their greatest pleasures to both of them, as the teenager was later said to the Associated Press, just as his mother Libby McLane, who said about the First lady of the US : “She is really genuine and takes care of the children, she is so special. I appreciate his interest to simply follow the evolution of the state of Caoilinn, or just to catch up on the news and we send her good wishes.” So this is a little known facet of Melania which may surprise some.

Credits photos : Bestimage