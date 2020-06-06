Melania Trump: This New Snub to Her Husband During the Tribute to George Floyd

Since the death of George Floyd, Donald and Melania Trump has had a different approach, to say the least. The repressive messages of one are contradicted by the tributes of the other. This Thursday, June 4, the First Lady confirmed the trend with a new tweet pole apart from the presidential speech.

Donald Trump and Melania are not on the same page. While the tweets of the President of the United States of America add fuel to the already burning fire of the riots triggered by the murder of George Floyd, those of the First Lady, on the contrary, are empathetic and peaceful.

This Thursday, June 4, on Twitter, Melania Trump continued to play the appeasement card, with a thoughtful thought for the family of the victim and wishful thinking: ” As the memorial service for George Floyd takes place today In Minneapolis, I once again offer my sincere condolences to his family and friends. I hope our country will meet in peace and recover from these difficult times. “

As the Memorial Service for George Floyd takes place in Minneapolis today, I once again extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. It is my hope our country will come together in peace & heal from these challenging times. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 4, 2020

Federate the country and federate its own

Donald Trump continues to use the microblogging social network to divide. He chained calls for military repression, yelling with capital letters – ” YOU DO NOT BURN CHURCHES IN THE UNITED STATES!”, “LAW AND ORDER!” and his famous ” MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN” – and targeted attacks against his opponent Joe Biden and against the left media.

The two positions, radically opposed, question. Their public appearances are tense – evidenced by the scene of the forced smile that ignited the Web – and their strategies on the Internet are poles apart. Donald Trump is locking himself more and more in his fight against the rioters and sees his loved ones dissociate. If he wants to unite the country for potential re-election in November, he will also have to rally his own, those of his own camp.