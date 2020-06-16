Melania Trump : this nickname found by his daughter Ivanka to mock it

A new unauthorized biography written by Mary Jordan, establishes the links between Melania Trump and her daughter Ivanka. And while I do not agree at all, it turns out that they even give nicknames very mocking.

Decidedly, Melania Trump goes in the biographies of the controversy. Since I assumed the position of First Lady after the election of her husband Donaldthe former model is the topic of many works that give testimony of your relationship with your husband, but also, which is the interview with the children of her. And, more specifically, with their daughter-in-law, Ivanka. Considered as the favorite son of his father, who seems to carry in his heart, Melania Trump. To such an extent that it has invented a nickname to mock it, reveal in The Art of Your Offerthe author of Mary Jordan.

Not really in good term with Melania Trump since his marriage with Donald in 2005, Ivanka Trump places his mother-in-law, the nickname of “the portrait”to make fun of his rare speeches. But not in the rest, because the First Lady used the nickname “the princess” when it comes to talking about his daughter-in-law, and this because of his behavior in the White House. It must be said that since the election of Donald Trump, she was quick to grant certain rights and powers, that in its course, Melania Trump finally, let network.

This project Ivanka Trump stopped by Melania

In fact, Mary Jordan says in his book that when Donald Trump moved to Washington, his wife, has preferred to stay some more time in New York in his Trump Tower with their son, Barron. However, during this time, Ivanka Trump has not stopped taking their brands, as a counselor of his father, and even wanted to change the name of the office of the First Lady in “the family office”. A decision is too much for the former supermodel, who is opposed to this decision before taking place in his office of the First Lady. “When Barron and the time passed by, she put an end to this”revolving doorensures Mary Jordan. The opportunity of Melania Trump to show once and for all who is the First Lady, but this, some of the conditions under the contract with her husband.

