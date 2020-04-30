Melania Trump : this requirement, which has saved her relationship with Donald Trump

A new biography unauthorized devoted to the First lady american Melania Trump is available in addition to-Atlantic, from the 3 December. Title Free, Melania and written by Kate Bennett (a reporter for CNN), this rant portrays a First Lady diametrically opposed to the image tasteless that it releasesto the contrary describe a woman that is smart, complex, cloisonnant his private life, and who remains for many an enigma.

After having followed for several months, Kate Bennett book, a book that provides a look – if it is new – at least different on Melania Trump, under a lens which proves to what point the wife of Donal Trump has, if you doubt it, a certain influence on him. As this anecdote told in the book and shows how Melania also imposes its desires.

“We’re in room,”

Thus, if it is often mocked and derided for its superficiality and its side inconsistent, Melania has many facets, she knows, in particular, show benevolence and empathy (she leaves alone away from the cameras visiting orphanages), but also gave his own opinion (she is fluent in five languages) to the point of contradicting – and even denigrate – her own husband, as during the recent wishes for the year 2020. This time, it is their privacy that it is. Kate Bennett confides in effect in his book that Melania was required to make room to share with her president husband (Donald sleeps in the master suite of the White House on the first floor, while Melania has his apartments on the third, where was installed the mother of Michelle Obama during the presidency of Barack). According to the First Lady, it might even be there for the success of their marriage.

The author pushes this even further in his analysis by stating in its pages : “Trump was not a room to share with his two previous wives, it should be noted that these first two marriages have not lasted as long as the current one.” Then, make room, would it be the secret of a successful marriage ? However, it is important to clarify that the first marriage of Donald Trump with Ivana – has actually lasted fourteen years (exactly the length of its current one with Melania), and his second – with Marla Maples – just six years old. Donald and Melania are so on point this year to beat the record for the duration of a marriage in Trump, and prove that the secret of success of the sentimental, would be without doubt there. Or, to be more cynical, maybe the supposed infidelities of Donald have been due to the wish of the vicinity of Melania with her husband.

