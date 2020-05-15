Melania Trump too “busy” with Justin Trudeau : Donald Trump humiliated on Twitter

John Legend don’t let anyone take his wife, Chrissy Teigen. President including the United States. After having seen a critique of John Legend concerning the criminal justice system and prison american television, Donald Trump protested against the singer and… his wife, who had not asked for anything to anyone, and answered him sharply.

Sunday September 8, in the broadcast Nightly Newsaired on NBC, devoted to the judicial reform, the american-John Legend (seen in The The Land), was the guest of honor and spoke “the catastrophe.” that is, according to him, the “criminal justice system” in the United States. The singer has been away against the government, calling on viewers to get involved with the association, Free America, a campaign that John Legend has launched “to change things in the country”.

An opinion which was not to the taste of Donald Trump, who has published a series of four tweets assassins at the destination of the singer and his wife. After being justified on the turn taken by the reform of the judiciary (arguing that no one else before him had failed to make it effective, “not even Barack Obama”), the president of the United States wrote : “Now that the reform is adopted, people who have absolutely nothing to do with it is allow to talk about it. Guys very annoying, as the musician John Legend and his wife in the mouth dirty, and the sharp tongue.”

While Chrissy Teigen has responded to his side to the president, John Legend was also required to comment on the tweets of his side. “Imagine that you are president of a country and you spend your Sunday evening watching MSNBC full of hate waiting for someone –anyone– to make you compliments. Melania, please, make a compliment to this man. He has need of you.” The singer has joked about the fact that the u.s. first lady was too “busy” with the canadian Prime minister Justin Trudeau to pay attention to her husband. A low blow to the president so that he avoids to take back to his wife in the future.

