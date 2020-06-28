Melania Trump transformed by cosmetic surgery after a trip

The last of Melania Trump continues to unfold. In his biography, The Art of business : The untold Story of Melania Trump, quoted by The New York Times on Sunday, June 14, the journalist Mary Jordan presents a portrait of the least-known First Lady. And if the wife of Donald Trump insists to anyone who will listen that she has never resorted to cosmetic surgery, the author of this book the shock contradicts himself by relying on the testimony of one of his former roommates in New York. After the last one, which could lead to a war without scruples, his daughter Ivanka returned from a trip to Europe for the Christmas holidays in 1997, with a silhouette more busty”, suggesting that the main question that would have offered a new chest during your getaway.

This source is not the only one who have revealed the lies of Melania Trump about his appearance. In the book of Mary Jordan, three photographers with envelopes have also said that the First lady of the united States has had plastic surgery. It would be even a couple of scars from their operations in the face. “I have made no change in my body ( … ), I live a healthy life, I take care of my skin and my body. I am against Botox, I am against the injections… I think that this damages your face, and your nerves. I’m going to be aging gracefully, as did my mother “, beating however, the mother of Barron Trump

