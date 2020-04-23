Melania Trump triggers anger after an awkward full pandemic

Clumsiness, of more. On his Twitter account, Melania Trump often take the opportunity to relay messages to its subscribers, even if it means being the target of mockery. In full pandemic coronavirus, the First Lady has therefore sought to distract his followers by putting their knowledge of the White House to the test with a game of crossword. A “excellent way of creating new links”it “while testing his knowledge”. But if his approach, called the union, the mother of Barron Trump has, eventually, fuelled the anger of the Canvas. In the thread of comments, many users have put forward in the context of the current crisis, recalling that a test was missing to Us in spite of its importance. Namely, the assay to detect the coronavirus.

“Where are the tests ? Seriously, are they there ? I can’t find them”, has interviewed one of them, not without sarcasm. Other, accusing Melania Trump to demonstrate insensitivity, have also taken the opportunity to criticize the work of Donald Trump in the face of the pandemic of sars coronavirus. The head of State had initially not wanted to believe to the severity of the disease, comparing it for a long time for a simple flu. “Is this a joke ? Your husband incites civil war in our country and you want us to sit down and do a crossword puzzle ?”, “please keep away your husband from the tv and Twitter and make it work instead. This will keep it busy for days”one can read, always-on social network at the blue bird.

While spending family time together, the White House Word Search is a great way to bond with your loved ones while testing your #WhiteHouse knowledge: https://t.co/kVdqnGDlxCpic.twitter.com/0Z48kfUplU — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 17, 2020

Oh cool we got word searches but no tests. https://t.co/RacsIve3DL — Sabrina Singh (@sabrinasingh24) April 17, 2020

Is this a joke? Your husband is inciting civil war in our country and you want us to sit down and do a word search???!!!😮 https://t.co/SqD80k62Wg — Shelley McKee-Brewer (@brewcrewqueen) April 17, 2020

The response from Donald Trump to Covid-19 strongly criticized

Just as the work of his French counterpart, the efforts of Donald Trump in the face of the crisis have not convinced. Indeed, in addition to his strained relationship with his chief expert, infectious diseases physician renowned Anthony Fauci, the president of the United States has decided, this Thursday, April 16, to kick start the american economy with a series of recommendations for the gradual lifting of the containment. And to do this, he will not hesitate to impose its decisions to the governors of each State, this goes against the american Constitution. On Monday, 20 April, the husband of Melania Trump – who seems rather confident despite the déconfinement provided by his dear and loving – revealed that it would suspend temporarily any immigration on american soil. If Donald Trump has escaped an impeachment process with the help of Senate Republicans, the coronavirus would it put an end to his dream of re-election in November 2020 ?

I see “emoluments,” & “nepotism.” — Hugo 🐝🦋🐴🌾🐬🌎 (@HugoBGood) April 18, 2020

Please get your husband away from the TV and off Twitter and have him work on this instead. This will keep him busy for days.#ThingsINeverThoughtIWouldSayAboutauspresidenthttps://t.co/hacE6MIzot — Jacob Burnet”s Ghost (@UniversalSphinx) April 17, 2020

Photo credits : Backgrid USA / Bestimage