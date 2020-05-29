Melania Trump “very close” to Kim Jong-un : this blunder of Donald Trump corrected by the White House

If the mystery plane still on the state of health of the dictator of north Korean Kim Jong-un, Donald Trump seems to him to have answers. “I can’t tell you exactly. Yes, I have a very good idea (of how he is), but I can’t talk about it now. I just wish good luck”said the american president during a press conferenceon Monday 27 April. Not sure it was however seen as a reliable source : it wouldn’t be the first time that the president has less work to “fake news” around the dictator. In the summer of 2019, he had committed a blunder involving Mélania Trump.

Full press conference exit of the G7, the us president had in fact said : “Kim Jong-un, I learned very well know, and the first lady, who has also had the chance to know Kim Jong-un, well I think that it is agree with me to say that he is a man with a country of great potential.” The camera was then rotated to a Mélania Trump, whose facial expression left reflected the misunderstanding of the most complete. The White House had to then deny, declaring that the first lady and the north Korean leader did not know each other personally.

The state of health of Kim Jong-un, a great mystery

The sources of Donald Trump are they safe when it comes to the health of Kim Jong-un that some rumors say death ? According to CNN, the information obtained by Washington would yield that the dictator would be in danger after a surgery. South Korea says it as the head of State is in full health. What to do to grow interest around the bloody dictator and his sister, his successor, if he were to die. Little information does come out of the very closed country : even the children of the dictator are unknown.

