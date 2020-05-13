Melania Trump was 50 years ago : Donald Trump made the tweet minimum

A message short and direct. As we know, Donald Trump is not the type to play romantic with Melania Trump. This Sunday, April 26, the u.s. First lady was celebrating his 50 years of age, confined with her husband, who would have little time to give it in this period. On Twitter, Donald Trump has all the same thought to wish him a happy birthday… with a message very expeditious. “Happy Birthday to Melania, our great First Lady! (Happy birthday to Melania, our excellent First lady, in French) “, he simply writes. It must be said that at this time, Donald Trump, prey once again to the critics, has other cats to whip.

A message birthday, which denotes strongly with that of Barack Obama written on Instagram for 56 years to his wife last January. “In every scene, you are my star, @MichelleObama! Happy birthday, baby!!! (In all situations, you are my only star ! Happy birthday baby “, had it published in the caption of several shots in which the couple appeared very much in love and very complicit.

Not the most generous in terms of gifts

And side gift, Melania Trump is not expected to receive much of the part of her husband, who seems to attach little importance to this type of events. One remembers that last year, for its 49 years, the First lady was not even able to eat in a head-to-head with her husband who had invited them, of course dinner, but with the japanese Prime minister Shinzo Abe. For Christmas, the same lack of romanticism. He had offered him a simple ” card “, is justified in referring to her busy schedule.

Happy Birthday to Melania, our great First Lady! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

